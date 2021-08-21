BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,036 shares of company stock worth $51,175,347 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.66. 675,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.82. BigCommerce has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

