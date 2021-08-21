Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $76.50 by Analysts at CLSA

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $114.00 to $76.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BILI. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.25.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

