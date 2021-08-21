Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Buys 838 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

