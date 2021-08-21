Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $269,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $295,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $155.50 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

