Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIRDF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

