BitcoinZ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,742.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $3,742.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00325502 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00148697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00154816 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002626 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

