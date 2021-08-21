Bitradio Price Hits $0.0072 on Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $73,941.25 and $96.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00190321 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,315,351 coins and its circulating supply is 10,315,347 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

