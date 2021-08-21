Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.58.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

