BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.