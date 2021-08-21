BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $651.45

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.45 ($8.51) and traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88). BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 678 ($8.86), with a volume of 162,863 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £633.56 million and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

