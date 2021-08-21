Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 171,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 134,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

