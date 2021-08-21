Blakecoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $14,158.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.34 or 0.06704931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.60 or 0.01403975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00371180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00140457 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00568800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.00349308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00309520 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

