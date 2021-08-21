Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00135484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,196.06 or 0.99845141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.61 or 0.00928745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.20 or 0.06659312 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.