Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 215,232 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,057 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth $5,284,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

