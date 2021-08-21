Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of -39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

