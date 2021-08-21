BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

