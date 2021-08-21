BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. 453,921 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

