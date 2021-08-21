BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 1,982,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

