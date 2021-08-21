BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.06. 560,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.