BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,661 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,892,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.