BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. 438,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.