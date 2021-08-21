Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $309,869.71 and $99,335.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.18 or 0.00010528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00149961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,514.19 or 1.00689831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.00923902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.00 or 0.06623282 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

