Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.87 on September 30th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.8689 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Shares of BSDGY stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12. Bosideng International has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.