Bottos Achieves Market Capitalization of $964,056.08 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $964,056.08 and $40,879.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars.

