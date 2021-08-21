Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in BOX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 344.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BOX by 107,834.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
BOX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
