Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BOX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in BOX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 344.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BOX by 107,834.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BOX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.