Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.12. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

