Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. 2,397,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.