Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.31. 4,661,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

