Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 423,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,415. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

