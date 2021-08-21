Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,543,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

