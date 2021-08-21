Bridgeworth LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

