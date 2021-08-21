BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 365,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

