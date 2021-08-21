Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

