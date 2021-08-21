Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EAT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

