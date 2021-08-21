Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Down 14.9% in July

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

In related news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bristow Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 165,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

