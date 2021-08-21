Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.54. 579,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $126.77 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.