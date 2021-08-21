Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report $1.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE stock remained flat at $$7.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 147,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

