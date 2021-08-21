Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after acquiring an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 352,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,678. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

