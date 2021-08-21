Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $88.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.13 million to $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $342.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. 282,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,200. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $195,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,738. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

