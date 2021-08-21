Brokerages Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.83). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.62) to ($3.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.