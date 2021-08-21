Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Vir Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of -1.73.

In other news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $429,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares in the company, valued at $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,456 shares of company stock worth $5,000,311 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

