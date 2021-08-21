Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

