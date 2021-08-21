Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.66). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($27.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($35.15) to ($22.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 5,341,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $177.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB)

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.