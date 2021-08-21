Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.14) and the highest is ($0.66). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($27.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($35.15) to ($22.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.58. 5,341,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $177.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

