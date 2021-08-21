Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $4,884,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.26. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

