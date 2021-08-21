Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.25.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.