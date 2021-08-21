Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,688,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,007. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30. The Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.