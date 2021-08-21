Brokerages Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). Tsakos Energy Navigation reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

