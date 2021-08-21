Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$12.10

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.10.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTS opened at C$10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 275.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.39. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.64 and a 12-month high of C$12.22.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.