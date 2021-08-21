Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $49.22

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.77. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

