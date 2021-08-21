Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $67.71

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. 1,490,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

